I-TEAM: County probation officer busted in drug case

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed a Cuyahoga County Probation Officer is facing felony drug charges after getting arrested this week by Cleveland Police.

Lisa Heathfield has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

The probable cause complaint filed by police says Heathfield had two loaded handguns and cocaine prepared for sale.

Records show the arrest happened Tuesday. Cleveland Police say the Vice Unit made the arrest while executing a search warrant.

Court records show at Heathfield’s first court appearance she demanded a preliminary hearing where a prosecutor would have to outline facts of the case. A judge set bond and a new court date.

Cuyahoga County Court says no personnel action has been taken yet against Heathfield.

This comes after the I-Team revealed weeks ago a supervisor in the same probation department has been on administrative leave under internal investigation. The county has not revealed what investigators are looking at in that matter.