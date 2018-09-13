× Death of young Ashtabula mother ruled a homicide

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The coroner ruled the death of a young mother as a homicide.

Rand Al Dulaimi’s death was caused by neck compression and blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.

The 23-year-old’s body was found in July, a few weeks after she was reported missing.

Her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley, is a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged with her death or disappearance.

Stanley was arrested by federal officials on charges he had received child pornography.

According to the indictment, Stanley knowingly received numerous images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. This took place between Sept. 4, 2016 and Feb. 22, 2017.

