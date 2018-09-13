× Cuyahoga County creates Children and Family Services Advisory Board after girl’s death

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Council created the Children and Family Services Advisory Board on Wednesday. This follows the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Aniya had burn marks on her feet and legs, and appeared emaciated when she was taken to Euclid Hospital on March 11.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were charged with aggravated murder, murder, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

After her passing, Aniya’s father, Michael Garrett, and community activists called for changes to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. He said allegations of abuse were reported 10 times before her death.

The new advisory board will consist of 10 people, including medical professionals, a foster parent and a person who grew up in the system, to independently monitor DCFS.

A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said the council also approved $1.6 million to hire more social workers and officers.

