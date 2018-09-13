Clevelanders ride out Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man from Lorain County is among those who were evacuated from Wilmington, North Carolina, and a man from Lake County is among those riding out the storm further away from the coastline.

“I was actually in Cleveland for the Browns home opener and when I flew back Monday, I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal,” said Joe Pihlblad of Amherst.

But just a day later, Pihlblad was evacuated from his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I headed to Charlotte and went there for a night and then rented a cabin in Asheville, North Carolina with co-workers. That is where I am now,” said Pihlblad.

Joe had just bought his first house seven miles from Wrightsville Beach.

He prays it will still be standing when Hurricane Florence is done.

“It’s eye opening, it feels like one of those end of the world movies. Something you think will never happen to you,” said Pihlblad.

Farther north, Dave Herpy of Willoughby is bracing for the storm.

“Overnight it’s supposed to come in, pound us with rain and wind for the next several days,” said Herpy.

Herpy and his family moved to Clayton, North Carolina five years ago. They are praying for the best, but anticipating the worst.

“We lived through Hurricane Matthew three years ago, it was scary. Definitely much more prepared this time,” said Herpy.

Continuing coverage.