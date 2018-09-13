Cleveland natives make it home as Hurricane Florence cancels thousands of flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As Hurricane Florence begins to hammer the Carolinas, a few fliers managed to escape the storms path, arriving at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday just before the hurricane is predicted to made landfall.

"I was really worried about coming back to Cleveland because of the weather report," said Cheryl Hermsdorfer, a Cleveland area native who managed to book an earlier flight.

Nationwide more than 1,000 flights were cancelled as Florence is expected to hover over the Carolinas, bringing near non-stop rain for days. Several airlines are allowing customers impacted by the hurricane to book flights again without paying additional fees but some fliers say that does not make finding flights any easier.

"The concern started on Tuesday and then they allowed me to change my flight, but then they had no flights that I could change it to," said flier Jill Murray.

Although Charlotte is farther inland than the areas expected to the get the brunt of the hurricane force winds natives say they are worried about the rain and risk of flooding.

"Oh it's going to be a lot of water everywhere," predicted Dzondria Cruz, a Charlotte resident. "We just bought a new house so I'm kinda nervous."

