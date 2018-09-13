× Cleveland Metropolitan School District moves from F to D on state report card

CLEVELAND– Ohio’s latest report cards for schools have a new feature, assigning each one an overall grade.

The reports unveiled Thursday use an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates.

About 40 percent of public schools got an A or B overall. Less than 10 percent got an F.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says people should dig into the details for a clearer picture.

Schools awaited the overall grading for several years while Ohio changed how they’re evaluated and stopped using designations like “effective” or “continuous improvement.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District showed slight improvement. The overall grade remained an F. But the district moved from an F to a D on the performance index.

“We are far from where we want to be, but these results provide more evidence that our reforms are working and that we are headed in the right direction,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon in a news release on Thursday.

According to the school district, it improved test scores in match and English at nearly every grade with scores increasing by an average of 6.7 percent.

Cleveland schools also showed growth with graduation rates. Nine high schools had graduation rates above 90 percent, CMSD said. The Cleveland School of Architecture and Design and Cleveland Early College High School had rates of 100 percent.