At least 4 injured in Boston neighborhood fires blamed on gas issue

LAWRENCE, Mass. — At least four people are being treated for injuries after a series of fires north of Boston that authorities blame on a natural gas issue.

Lawrence General Hospital says it has treated four victims with fire-related injuries but did not immediately release their conditions or the severity of the injuries.

State Police say at least 39 fires erupted Thursday afternoon in the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The three communities house more than 146,000 residents and are located about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Boston.

Authorities in Massachusetts say a natural gas issue is to blame for the at least 39 fires that erupted.

Residents in those areas with homes that are serviced by Columbia gas have been urged to evacuate.

Massachusetts State Police say Columbia Gas is working to depressurize gas lines in the area. State Police say they have confirmed fires at 39 locations but warn the number will grow.

Police Chief Joseph Solomon in nearby Methuen says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."