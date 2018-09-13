Battle between sun and clouds continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Because of the stalled front to our east, the battle between sun and clouds has been and still is ongoing, very little has changed.

Hurricanes nearing the east coast of the USA have the tendency to do that to all of the weather systems in the USA. It stops them dead in their tracks!

Life-threatening flooding and storm surge from Hurricane Florence which is already making an impact despite it being downgraded to a category 2 hurricane. Rainfall/storm surge forecasts remain the same. If the moisture from the remnants from Florence can are ‘swallowed’ by the winds aloft flow, we might see showers on Monday or Tuesday, but the jury is still out on the exact long-range movement of Florence.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast here.