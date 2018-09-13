Assist the Red Cross in hurricane efforts with money, blood donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Red Cross volunteers from northeast Ohio have been dispatched to the Carolinas to help with disaster relief efforts, once the storm passes. And, the Red Cross says it's important to remember what type of help the organization needs and what type it doesn't.

Blood donations are a top priority - especially because donation centers across the eastern seaboard are already closed because of Hurricane Florence.

In addition, the Red Cross says it can always use financial donations to help fund its programs.

But beyond blood and money, the agency says other types of donations are really not needed.

However, the Red Cross says they also always needs volunteers.

Continuing coverage, here.