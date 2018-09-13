Anheuser-Busch sending 300K cans of water to help area affected by Hurricane Florence

Anheuser-Busch is sending more than 300,000 cans of water to the areas that will be affected by Hurricane Florence.

Fox News reports that the company’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., was asked by the American Red Cross to pause its beer production to can the emergency water.

The water will then make its way to communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Anheuser-Busch also announced its brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., is prepared to can emergency water as well.

“For the last 30 years, we have been working with the American Red Cross and our wholesaler partners to provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, in a news release.

The company also said that since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated 79 million cans of emergency water to areas in times of natural disasters.

