It’s a tale of two zones: the cloudy zone (east) and the sunny zone (west). Because of the stalled front to our east, the battle between sun and clouds will be ongoing for the next few days.

The weekend is still a bit up in the air until Hurricane Florence decides what it will do along the East Coast.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast.

Here is a forecast wind speed map for coastal North Carolina (European model):