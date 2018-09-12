VIDEO: Park employee fabricates 911 call, accusing man of running her over

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Cedar Breaks Park employee was let go after a Facebook video depicting her fabricate a 911 call has gone viral.

Chris Hampshire posted the video to Facebook Tuesday night and in less than 24 hours it has already been shared over 9,000 times.

Hampshire said in his post that, “This is what happens when you steer down the wrong exit at lake Georgetown.”

He goes on to explain that he saw the sign indicating he had made a wrong turn and immediately corrected his mistake . According to his Facebook post, Hampshire “saw the sign, backed up and was going out the right exit.”

He said a park attendant was standing outside and told him she was calling authorities. He claims he told her that the park rangers could not hold him there and that he hadn’t done anything illegal. That’s when he started recording, he said.

In the video you hear the woman telling what is reportedly 911 dispatch that Hampshire is running her over.

During her phone call she addresses Hampshire and said, “You’re in huge trouble … You’re going to jail. You’re hurting me! You just ran over me –”

She then addresses the dispatcher again saying, “Ma’am, please hurry. He just ran over me and he’s still moving. Please ma’am, please hurry.”

However, in Hampshire’s video his vehicle is stationary and the woman is standing outside her vehicle during the entirety of the 911 call.

Hampshire wrote in the same Facebook post that after he stopped recording he left while the woman “was screaming bloody murder.” He said that about 15 police vehicles raced past him with their sirens blasting and that got pulled over a mile or two down the road.

He said, “Thankfully the cops were calm, after I showed them the video they understood my perspective completely and let me go.”

The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a statement Wednesday on Facebook saying the woman is no longer employed with the park,

“We are aware of an incident which occurred with one of our contracted gate attendants at Cedar Breaks Park, Lake Georgetown. We neither condone nor support this sort of behavior by our employees or contractors. The incident occurred on August 25 and the gate attendant is no longer at the park or providing contracted gate attendant duties at any of our lakes. Our goal is to offer a pleasant and safe recreation experience for all our guests.”