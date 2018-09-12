Traffic Alert: Huge back-ups due to overnight construction on I-90E

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drivers can expect big traffic back-ups including on Interstate 90 and Interstate 71 Wednesday morning.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports that road crews were late in picking up their overnight work on Interstate 90 east Wednesday morning. The two left lanes were blocked from East 9th Street to Dead Man's Curve.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 71 and on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning.

Late clearing of construction on 90E has led to big delays! 90 slow from West Blvd. 71 from W.65. 176 from 480. 🚁🚁🚁 @fox8news @ODOT_Cleveland — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 12, 2018

Once again, crews late in picking up overnight work on 90E. Traffic backed up to 71/90. @fox8news @ODOT_Cleveland 2 left lanes blocked from E.9-Dead Man’s Curve🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 12, 2018

A similar situation happened in August in the Interstate 90 east/Ontario area. The two left lanes of I-90 East were closed, causing huge back-ups in the area.

At that time,

In a statement to Fox 8, ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland cited this as the reason for the huge delays: