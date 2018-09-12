Traffic Alert: Huge back-ups due to overnight construction on I-90E

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drivers can expect big traffic back-ups including on Interstate 90 and Interstate 71 Wednesday morning.
Fox 8's Patty Harken reports that road crews were late in picking up their overnight work on Interstate 90 east Wednesday morning. The two left lanes were blocked from East 9th Street to Dead Man's Curve.
Traffic was backed up to Interstate 71 and on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning.
A similar situation happened in August in the Interstate 90 east/Ontario area. The two left lanes of I-90 East were closed, causing huge back-ups in the area.
In a statement to Fox 8, ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland cited this as the reason for the huge delays:
ODOT requires work to be completed within specific timeframes to reduce impacts to the travelling public. Last evening Burton Scot, the contractor performing resurfacing work on I-90 east and westbound between I-77 and SR 2, failed to comply with the requirement of having all lanes opened by 6 a.m. We’re frustrated by the fact that the contractor did not complete their work within the required timeframe and caused unnecessary delays for commuters this morning. We will be assessing penalties and taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.