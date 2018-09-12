Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
72°
Low
63°
High
74°
Akron/Canton
73°
Low
67°
High
77°
See complete forecast
Tasty Chicken Nachos!
Posted 1:19 pm, September 12, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Flame Urban Chicken Grill
www.flameurbangrill.com
Popular
Hurricane tracker: Follow Florence’s powerful path
Update: Police name location of credit card skimmer in Brunswick
Amber Alert update: 2 Cleveland children found unharmed, mother in custody
WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band plays tribute to Aretha Franklin
Latest News
Birds You Can See This Fall!
Tasty Chicken Nachos!
All About Your Home!
Seen on TV: 9/12/18
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: September 12, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Cooking for Two!
New Day Cleveland
Chicken Fritters
News
America now buys thousands of chicken diapers each month
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 29, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 7, 2018
Morning Show
Recipe Box
Weight Watchers Recipes perfect for summer travel
Morning Show
Recipe Box
Fox Recipe Box: Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Blue Cheese Slaw
Morning Show
Recipe Box
FOX Recipe Box: Garden fresh summer capellini
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 28, 2018
Sports
Cleveland Indians honor Jim Thome with weekend of celebrations
News
Live it up while it’s still warm! Here’s a list of things to do in CLE before summer ends
News
First Shake Shack in Ohio opens today in Orange Village
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.