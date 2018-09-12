Survey: Half of America’s workers don’t take a lunch break

A new survey finds just over half of American workers said it’s rare or unrealistic for them to take a lunch break away from their desk.

More than half of the 2,000 workers studied blamed stress and heavy workloads.

As many as 30-percent of workers said they eat at their desk because they feel it makes them more productive.

Just under half of the workers said lunch can be a distraction from getting work done.

The younger the worker, the more likely they are to feel a full lunch break is not realistic.

