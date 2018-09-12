Police stop drunk driver going wrong way on interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police say they stopped a drunk driver, who was driving the wrong way on I-77 early Wednesday morning.

Newburgh Heights police responded to 911 calls from frantic drivers about a pick up truck traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-77 at 3:30 a.m.

The officers risked their own lives to pursue the wrong way driver and were able to box him in before he collided head on with a car or truck.

The driver, 34-year-old Phil Salters of Cleveland, reportedly admitted to police that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana, and still did not seem to comprehend that he was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Salters failed a series of field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer would later reveal that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to authorities.

Police say Salters' girlfriend told officers that he should have known better than to drive in the condition he was in, because his own sister was killed in a car accident while driving under the influence.

If not for the quick actions of the officers Wednesday morning, Salters might have met the same fate and taken the life of an innocent person.

Chief John Majoy said, "Having that happen to your immediate family, you would think he would be a little more cognizant of that, particularly with the similarities or the commonalities of what happened to her which he could have potentially have done himself and ended up in the same place -- which we're glad that he didn't get hurt, but we're equally glad that he didn't hurt anybody else in the process as well."