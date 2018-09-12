Ohio Task Force 1 leaves for North Carolina for Hurricane Florence

DAYTON, Ohio– Members of Ohio Task Force 1 left Wednesday morning to help with Hurricane Florence.

More than 1 million people are under mandatory evacuations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia because of Florence, a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.

FEMA’s OH-TF1, based in Dayton, is one of the country’s top urban search and rescue teams.

One of its water rescue teams headed to Kinston Tuesday morning and the second departed for Raleigh on Wednesday. The 16-member teams include boat operators and medical personnel, and are capable of 24-hour operations.

Over the last several years, Ohio Task Force 1 has aided with hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes.

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring high winds to North Carolina’s coast by Thursday afternoon. A dangerous storm surge will come before the massive storm makes landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Continuing coverage of Hurricane Florence here