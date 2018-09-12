× Last survivor of Cincinnati bank shooting leaves hospital

CINCINNATI– The woman who was shot a dozen times when a gunman opened fire Thursday in Cincinnati has been released from the hospital.

UC Health spokeswoman Kelly Martin says the woman was discharged Tuesday evening.

Waller Austin said in a statement Monday that his wife “still has a long road ahead in her recovery both physically and mentally.” Whitney Austin, a 37-year-old Fifth Third Bancorp vice president, is one of only two who survived their injuries.

Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, began shooting inside bank headquarters building Thursday morning. Police say he had some 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun. He killed a bank employee and two contractors before police shot him dead.

Police say they’re investigating the shooter’s motives. Florida court records show he had a history of mental problems.

