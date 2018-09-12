How much does it cost to be a Browns fan? You might be surprised at the results of this study!

How much do you pay each year to support your favorite NFL team?

If you’re a Browns fan, it’s pretty costly in more ways than one.

A recent study by HomeToGo.com calculated how much it costs to support your favorite team for all regular season football games for the 2018. The calculated cost included the following:

– Ticket price: Total cost of buying a ticket for every home and away game in the NFL season

– Beer price: Cost of buying one small draft beer at every home and away game

– Hot dog price: Cost of buying one hot dog at every home and away game

– Transportation: Cost of travel to the away team for one person

– Accommodations: For any games over a five-hour drive away, the cost of one night’s stay at a rental

According to the survey, each Browns fan would pay about $3,000 for tickets, a couple of hundred dollars in food and more than $2,500 for transportation and lodging.

That totals just under $6,000 per person for this season.

Compared with other NFL teams, the Browns rank right in the middle: 15 out of 32.

The Washington Redskins are the cheapest team to root for, costing about $4,500. The most expensive team to cheer on is the Buffalo Bills, which will run fans almost $8,000.

For much more, click here.