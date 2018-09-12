Family remembers girl killed in Auburn Township crash while rallying around her injured cousin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio-- Instead of looking forward to a fourth birthday, the family of 3-year-old Paisley Vanek is planning her funeral after she was killed in a crash Monday.

"People don't realize what a split second and the pain they can put a family through forever," said Kathy Vanek, Paisley's grandmother. "So we're hoping this is something that will make people stop and think."

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old driver mistakenly ran a red light at Washington Street and Munn Road in Auburn Township Monday around 3 p.m.

"I just flew out the door," explained Laurie Keyes, when she got the call. "I drove to the scene and panic, scared, every emotion you can imagine."

Vanek and Keyes are the grandmothers of Paisley and 6-year-old Norah Bell. Both girls, who are cousins, were in the backseat and secured in car seats when the crash occurred. Bell was flown via helicopter to a Cleveland hospital with critical injuries.

"Your world just shatters. She was the light of everyone's life," Keyes said. "She was beautiful, her smile and Norah's best friend."

While Bell continues to recover from surgery and injuries, her family is asking for the donation of headbands to cover her scars. They sidy they are grateful for the monetary support as the GoFundMe accounts for both children grows.

"The doctors are saying she is a miracle," Keyes said. "She is responding to every command that they ask her to do. She is starting to talk."

Keyes said the family is hoping to make one of Paisley's wishes comes true after her passing.

"Just help us reach the goal of Paisley's dream of a having a million LOL Dolls, they're called balls," Keyes said. "She always kept saying, 'I want a million of them.' We'd like to try and reach what goal we can, and then we'll donate to hospitals and wherever they're needed."

The crash remains under investigation however, drugs, alcohol and distracted driving are not believed to be factors.

The family asks you donate toys and headbands to Blazin Bills in Burton. To donate funds, an account called the Norah Bell Benefit Fund is at Middlefield Bank.

GoFundMe accounts for the two girls can be found here and here