2 avocados diced

1 clove garlic minced

2 C. buttermilk

4 tsp fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp red pepper

Add avocados, garlic and 1 cup of the buttermilk to blender or food processor.

Blend until smooth. Add the rest of the buttermilk along with the lime juice, salt and pepper.

Blend until smooth. If the soup seems too thick, you can add more buttermilk or a little cold water.

Chill and serve.

