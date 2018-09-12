Cleveland officers learn teen is bullied over bike — now he’s riding in style!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A teen who was often bullied for using his sister’s bike is now riding in style thanks to the Cleveland Police Department.

According to a post on Facebook, two officers recently responded to a call for a missing endangered teen. Fortunately, the post said, that teen, Elvis, 18, who has special needs, returned home.

The officers learned that Elvis is bullied because he rides his sister’s pink bike. They learned that his favorite color is red, and then reached out to the Cleveland Police Foundation.

They got Elvis his own bike along with a new basketball. The officers even pitched in to buy Elvis a CPD hat and a blue helmet with flashing lights.

“Elvis couldn’t believe he had his own bike and rode it proudly down the block,” the post states.

