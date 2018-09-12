Clerk robbed by teens moments after suffering heart attack

AUBURN, Washington — A gas station clerk in Washington state who suffered a heart attack moments before being robbed by two teenagers is clinging to life at the hospital, coworkers told WCPQ in Seattle on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows Zarif Kelada, 34, collapsing on the floor after telling the teens they needed to pay for pepperoni sticks they opened and were eating in the store.

But it’s what happened next that shocked Kelada’s coworkers. Instead of calling for help, the teens practically walked over Kelada, stole merchandise, and took cash out of the register.

“I couldn’t watch it the first time,” co-worker Angela Sharapova told WCPQ. “I had to stop and walk away. It totally broke my heart.”

“They (each teen) jump over the counter and they take all the money out of the drawer, steal more merchandise and they leave,” said Commander Steve Stocker, Auburn Police.

Investigators told WCPQ they have identified the suspects, but said they are not yet in custody.

Several minutes passed before another customer entered the store and called 911.

Kelada’s coworkers have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills.

WCPQ reported Tuesday that Kelada was listed in critical condition.