Browns offense looks to improve heading into Week 2

BEREA, Ohio — It was back to work for the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as the team gears up for its first road trip of the season Sunday in New Orleans.

The Browns are looking to improve their offense which struggled to find consistency last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Fine tuning some of the details in the passing game, as well as in the running game,” said quarterback Tyrod Taylor, “Guys understood where things went wrong. Conscious effort to fix those things this week so that we can progress as an offense.”

The Browns head to the Superdome a week after the Saints defense gave up 48 points to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I would not say that you see it as a fluke-ish game,” Taylor said, “Take it for what it is. You learn from the game, and you see where you can try to attack and exploit some of those areas, as well.”

The Browns offense managed just 327 yards last week against the Steelers as Tyrod Taylor completed 37 percent of his passes. The veteran quarterback is confident the Browns offense can be kick started after just one additional week of practice.

“When you look back at the film, which we did, there were things that we beat ourselves on,” said Taylor, “Hats off to a good defense, but there were some things that they did not necessarily take away from us, and there were things that we can clean up and get better at. I have all of the confidence in the world that we can do that moving forward.”

Wide receiver Josh Gordon had a quiet first game, he scored his first touchdown of the season late in the 4th quarter but was only targeted a handful of times despite playing over 60 snaps.

“I think I went out there and served my purpose and did whatever I was supposed to do, whether it was to distract the safety or get somebody else open,” Gordon said, “More than anything, I did not even thing about the targets until somebody mentioned that at the end of the game. I am just going to keep on running until I have the opportunity.”

Gordon, who could be targeted a few more times on Sunday expects veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to have a bounce back game against the Saints.

“He is as resilient as they come,” Gordon said,”I expect nothing else from him except to bounce back in a major way.”

The Saints are 2-12 overall in the last 14 games played during the month of September. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and you can it on FOX 8.

