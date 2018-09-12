Battle between sun and clouds continues, potential for Thursday showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- That tale of two zones is STILL a part of our weather story: the cloudy zone (east) and the sunny zone (west).

Because of the stalled front to our east, the battle between sun and clouds will be ongoing for the next few days. There MAY be enough moisture tossed back our way on Thursday to muster up a few local, passing showers or even a growl of thunder.

Here's a look at your overnight Hour-by-Hour Forecast:

If the moisture from the remnants from Florence can get pulled into the winds aloft flow, we might see showers on Monday or Tuesday, but the jury is still out on that aspect of the forecast.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest weather updates here.