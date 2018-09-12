Akron grandfather brought to tears with surprise Flowerbombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Oh -- Wilfred Clark spends his time helping others. Whether it's running errands, driving family to and from school or repairing cars for those in need. That's why his family nominated him to be Flowerbombed by Petitti Garden Centers. The letter they wrote touched the hearts of all who read it. Fox 8 documented the special transformation of Wilford's yard.

Fox 8 and Petitti Garden Centers will do one more Flowerbombing this year, but you need to send your nomination in right away. To nominate a special person who you think deserves a visit from AJ Petitti and his crew, click here.