VERMILION, Ohio– The Vermilion Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s locating a subject.

Jonathan Puccia is wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen boat, a stolen vehicle, and breaking and entering.

Vermilion police said he was last seen on the railroad tracks from Main Street at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing jeans and a tan shirt.

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Police said do not approach Puccia.