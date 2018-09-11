Troopers: Driver failed to stop at traffic signal in Auburn Township crash that killed 3-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OHIO-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the cause of a deadly crash that claimed the life of a child and seriously injured another was failure to stop at a traffic signal.

The crash happened Monday around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Munn Road in Auburn Township.

"Seeing her laying there," said George Campopiano, taking a long pause to compose himself. "I didn't sleep much. I don't know, it's still emotional."

Campopiano said he was just a few cars behind the crash. On Tuesday, he brought a memorial wreath and flowers to the scene of the crash.

Paisley Vanek, 3, perished in the crash. A 6-year-old was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland with life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

According to patrol, a 49-year-old Stow woman was driving southbound on Munn Road and struck a car driven by 37-year-old woman from Burton travelling eastbound on Washington Street. An adult passenger and two children were in the backseat of the second car.

"Pretty traumatic, even for my officers. It's pretty traumatic," said Lt. Larry Roberts at the Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "They had a fireman out there that I want to check on because he was doing CPR on the child and he had a hard time dealing with it."

Initially investigators said both drivers thought they had a green light to proceed to the intersection. At this time drugs, alcohol and distracted driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.