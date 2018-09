LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lake Township.

Deputies were called to a house on Cleveland Avenue NW at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.

They discovered 31-year-old Brian A. Limoli with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the homicide may have occurred during a home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-430-3800.