Shaker Heights resident tests positive for West Nile virus

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– A Shaker Heights resident became the second case of West Nile virus in Cuyahoga County this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The case is the 17th in the state of Ohio.

Symptoms of West Nile include high fever, headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and loss of appetite.

“Historically, there are more infected mosquitoes in late July and the season peaks in August/September. The CCBH reminds everyone to continue to use insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites,” the board of health said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends people do the following to reduce exposure:

Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

Eliminate areas of standing water

Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

Fill tree holes with tar or cement

Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity – one hour before and one hour after sunset

Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

Tightly screen all openings of your home

Unclog all gutters and drains

Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing. Follow label directions

Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

