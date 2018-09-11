× Reward offered for arrest of skimmer suspects

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– Brunswick police and Huntington National Bank are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a series of credit card skimmers.

The skimmers have been located at gas stations in the area.

The reward is $2,000 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of those involved.

Medina County Sheriff’s office shared on Facebook several pictures of possible suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in these pictures, please contact the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111.