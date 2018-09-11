Off-duty deputy catches accused serial bank robber during robbery at Steelyard Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with several local robberies was arrested Saturday, allegedly after robbing a bank inside the Steelyard Drive Walmart.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Anthony Jones, 59, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Saturday after being accused of robbing the Woodforest Bank in Walmart.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw what appeared to be a robbery and chased the suspect. Jones provided a false name but was soon identified as Anthony Jones.

Police believe he is responsible for five bank robberies and one attempted robbery.

He’s accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Cleveland Sept. 4, a U.S. Bank in Cleveland on Aug. 27 and a Huntingon Bank in Cleveland on Aug. 30.

