NORWALK, Ohio- Norwalk Police are searching for a possible car thief.

Police believe the suspect stole a white Ford Econoline van from in front of St. Paul’s Church.

The department shared a video of the suspect on their Facebook page.

He is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans in the video. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 419-663-6780.

