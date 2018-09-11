× Mount Union student dies after tree falls on car

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A University of Mount Union student died after a car accident on Sunday.

Brian Kleptach was driving on Everhard Road NW with his daughter at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday when a tree fell and landed on the car, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said. Both were seriously injured and Sydney was taken to Summa Hospital in Akron, where she passed away on Monday.

Sydney Kleptach, 18, was a goalkeeper on the Purple Raiders soccer team and a graduate of GlenOak High School.

“We are very saddened by the sudden loss of freshman Sydney Kleptach, a beloved member of the Mount Union family. As our students, faculty, administrators and staff grieve, we are focusing our attention on offering support to the Kleptach family and members of our campus community,” Mount Union said in a statement on Monday.

Grief counselors will be available at the University of Mount Union and GlenOak High School.

“She will be remembered as someone who touched the lives of many. Hopefully, we can learn from her as we move forward, everybody has value, and she demonstrated that all the time.” said Brent May, superintendent of Plain Local Schools. “No matter who you are or where you live or how much money your family makes, everybody has value. That’s the message, hopefully in her memory, (Plain Local) can carry forward.”