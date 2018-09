Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people and reunite them with their families.

54-year-old Samuel Proctor hasn't been seen since September 2.

He is 5'11", blind and has walking deficiency syndrome.

If you've seen him, please call detective Durbin with the Cleveland police at 216-623-2579.

