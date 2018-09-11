‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has a beard and everyone has an opinion on it

If you watched the season premiere of “Jeopardy” Monday, you may have noticed something different about host Alex Trebek. He has a beard.
The game show host used to have a mustache, but in recent years had gone clean shaven.
The game show posted a poll on Facebook asking viewers to vote for “beard” or “no beard.”
By early Tuesday, “beard” was the clear winner with 64-percent of the vote.
The post had thousands of comments for and against the beard.
“I say ‘yes’. A nicely trimmed beard makes a man look distinguished!” one woman wrote.
“I’ve said this before when I saw him with a mustache for the first time in a long time and I’ll say it again about his beard. He looks a lot better and younger with a smooth clean shave. My comment will stand to this very day,” a man wrote.
Trebek has hinted that he may retire when his contract expires in 2020.