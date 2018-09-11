‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has a beard and everyone has an opinion on it

Stay tuned for a surprise bigger than the beard. pic.twitter.com/YOU8idWSou — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 8, 2018

If you watched the season premiere of “Jeopardy” Monday, you may have noticed something different about host Alex Trebek. He has a beard.

The game show host used to have a mustache, but in recent years had gone clean shaven.

The game show posted a poll on Facebook asking viewers to vote for “beard” or “no beard.”

By early Tuesday, “beard” was the clear winner with 64-percent of the vote.

The post had thousands of comments for and against the beard.

“I say ‘yes’. A nicely trimmed beard makes a man look distinguished!” one woman wrote.

“

In 2018, Alex Trebek is now the Gorton’s Fisherman. https://t.co/pbrEMSSqQB — Steven Boyer (@SteveBoyer5000) September 9, 2018

I'm "Alex Trebek had a mustache" years old. — KnowComment (@KnownComment) September 9, 2018

Alex Trebek’s beard is my new favorite thing ever. — Marc Bad Box (@BadBoxArtMarc) September 10, 2018

Alex Trebek now looks like sean Connery. — Sweep the Leg (@SweepTheLeg337) September 10, 2018

Trebek has hinted that he may retire when his contract expires in 2020.