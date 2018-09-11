× Indians activate Josh Donaldson from disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Indians activated infielder Josh Donaldson from the 10-day disabled list, the club announced on Tuesday.

Cleveland acquired the 32-year-old former American League MVP in a deal with Toronto earlier this month. He was placed on the DL, and made rehab appearances with the Clippers and the RubberDucks. During that time, he was 3 for 12 with two home runs and 6 RBIs.

Donaldson has been sidelined since May 29 with a left calf strain. He also was on the DL from April 11 to May 2 with a right shoulder injury.

In his 36 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, he has 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBIs with a .234 batting average.

