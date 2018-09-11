Indians activate Josh Donaldson from disabled list

Josh Donaldson #27 of the Cleveland Indians joins Carlos Carrasco #59 on the bench and waves to the Tampa Bay Rays bench during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 1, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donaldson is the Indians latest trade coming from the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Indians activated infielder Josh Donaldson from the 10-day disabled list, the club announced on Tuesday.

Cleveland acquired the 32-year-old former American League MVP in a deal with Toronto earlier this month. He was placed on the DL, and made rehab appearances with the Clippers and the RubberDucks. During that time, he was 3 for 12 with two home runs and 6 RBIs.

Donaldson has been sidelined since May 29 with a left calf strain. He also was on the DL from April 11 to May 2 with a right shoulder injury.

In his 36 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, he has 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBIs with a .234 batting average.

