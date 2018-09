Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fourth annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon to help the four-foots is right around the corner.

It's this Thursday, September 13. It begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

The telethon is brought to you by Embrace Pet Insurance. All money raised goes to the Cleveland Animal Protective League to help the thousands of animals the APL cares for each year.

You will be able to call or make a donation online that day.

**More, here**