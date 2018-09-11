Georgia school brings back corporal punishment

HEPHZIBAH, Georgia — If students get out of line at a school in Georgia, they might end up getting paddled.

According to WRDW, Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics is bringing back corporal punishment.

The school recently sent students home with consent forms alerting parents of a new corporal punishment policy.

The superintendent told WRDW that of the more than a hundred forms he received back, a third of them give the school consent for their children to be paddled.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” Jody Boulineau, superintendent, said. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have.”

The charter school has students in kindergarten up to 9th grade.

According to the consent form, “a student will be taken into an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle.”

School policy states the child will not be paddled more than three times.

WRDW reported that parents who opt out of paddling, have to agree to up to 5 days of suspension for students who get in trouble.

The school will use a three strike policy. That means students will not be paddled on the first or second offense.

Ohio is not one of the 20 states where paddling is allowed in school.