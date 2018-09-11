× Cleveland mother in custody for murder, two children safe after Amber Alert

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released additional details on the shooting that resulted in an Amber Alert.

The two children, ages 4 and 8, were located safe Tuesday morning.

It started with an argument between Arriel Bryant, 28 and Richard Kelley, 30, on Alhambra Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police said Bryant shot Kelley then left with the couple’s two children.

When officers arrived at the scene, Kelley was already dead.

Police found Bryant’s vehicle on Lorain Avenue near West 143rd Street, but suspect and the children were not there so an Amber Alert was issued. That was at about 3:40 a.m.

Cleveland police said they later learned the woman was with her son and daughter in an apartment building in the area. U.S. Marshals entered the building and took Bryant into custody and the Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the children appeared to be in good health and were unharmed. They were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for evaluation.

Court documents said Bryant faces an aggravated murder charge.

