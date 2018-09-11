Brooklyn police ask for info on bank robbery suspect

BROOKLYN, Ohio– The Brooklyn Police Department is asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery on Tuesday.

The suspect went into the Huntington Bank on Ridge Road at about 9:25 a.m. and handed the teller a demand note, police said. He got away with cash. No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, athletic-type pants, glasses and medical-type gloves. He had a mustache and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brooklyn police at 216-749-1234.

