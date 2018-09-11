Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be with mother who is wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday for two children believed to be with their mother.

She is wanted in connection with a murder that happened Monday night.

Police responded to a home on Alahambra Rd. around 8:15 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

That's where they found Richard Kelley, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arriel Bryant, 28 (Photo Credit: Cleveland Division of Police)

According to police, they learned that Kelley had gotten into an argument with Arriel Bryant, 28, just before the shooting. Police said she left the scene in a vehicle with their two children. The vehicle was located a short time later, but Bryant and her two children were gone.

Police called Bryant a suspect in the shooting.

Armani Kelley, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4 (Photo Credit: Cleveland Division of Police)

Police are looking for Armani Kelley, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

 

 

 