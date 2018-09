Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second chance at life.

A survivor of a suicide attempt and the youngest person in the U.S. to receive a face transplant is using her journey to help others.

Katie Stubblefield, 21, spoke with FOX 8's Elizabeth Noreika about her long road to recovery, why suicide is never the answer and her hopes for the future.

