Student places thousands of flags on high school lawn, commemorating lives lost in September 11 attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Tuesday marks 17 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks and a local high schooler commemorated the day with a breathtaking display.

15-year-old Nate Wagner was not even alive yet on September 11, 2001, but the Twinsburg sophomore says he was inspired to create something that would make people.

He placed a flag on the Twinsburg High School lawn to honor each person that lost their lives in the attack. The flags were a contribution from VFW Post 4929.

Wagner and his friends took on the huge undertaking while classes were out on Monday.

And, like the events of September 11, 2001, their efforts inspired others to offer their help.

Continuing coverage here.