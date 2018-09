Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio -- A 10-year-old boy says he was heartbroken when someone stole his bike.

But, Solon police and the owner of the bicycle shop were not about to allow the thief to rob the boy of his loving, caring spirit -- so they made sure he got a new bike.

FOX 8's Jack Shea has the uplifting story in the video, above.