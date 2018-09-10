Several people injured in two-vehicle accident in Auburn Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Auburn Township at around 3 p.m. Monday.

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office said the crash, which involved an SUV and a four-door sedan, happened at Munn and Washington.

Authorities told FOX 8 News, when they arrived, several people were trapped.

Five patients were taken to area hospitals -- four from one vehicle and one from the other.

No further details including what may have caused the crash were released.