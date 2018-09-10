Several people injured in two-vehicle accident in Auburn Township

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Auburn Township at around 3 p.m. Monday.
The Geauga County Sheriff's Office said the crash, which involved an SUV and a four-door sedan, happened at Munn and Washington.
Authorities told FOX 8 News, when they arrived, several people were trapped.
Five patients were taken to area hospitals -- four from one vehicle and one from the other.
No further details including what may have caused the crash were released.
41.369804 -81.273907