Police search for suspect in armed bank robbery

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — An armed suspect robbed a bank in Mayfield Heights Monday morning.

According to the Cleveland Division of FBI, the suspect entered the Citizens Bank on Mayfield Road around 9:07 a.m.

Officials said he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from bank employees. The teller complied and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Authorities say the suspect then fled in what is believed to be an older model Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect was reportedly described as a man in his fifties, approximately 5’9″-5’10”. he reportedly has a stocky build and was wearing a tan baseball hat, a dark jacket and jeans, dark gloves and had something covering the bottom portion of his face.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Mayfield Heights Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Reward money is reportedly available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.