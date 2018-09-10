Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy to Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence

DAYTON — Ohio Task Force 1 announced Monday that it was activated for deployment to North Carolina as the southeast prepares for Hurricane Florence.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Ohio Task Force 1 is deploying a Water Ready Package (WRP) to a location in Kingston, North Carolina.

The WRP is reportedly a 16-member team that uses, establishes and enhances urban search and rescue resources in water environments. The WRP is capable of 24-hour operations, according to Ohio Task Force 1.

The team consists of one water rescue manager, two water squad officers, four boat operators, five water rescue specialists, one logistics specialist, one medical specialist and two support specialists.

Ohio Task Force 1’s WRP is expected to leave Tuesday, September 11 at 8 a.m.

