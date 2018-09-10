Missing: Alyssa Cottrill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Alyssa Cottrill, 28, texted her mom on August 30. No one has heard from her since.

Cottrill's friend said she last saw her near the intersection of E. 43rd St. and Superior Ave. a coupld of days later but didn't get to talk to her.

Cottrill is 5' 4" and weighs about 115 lbs.

If you see Alyssa Cottrill or have any information regarding this case call Cleveland police at 216-623-3097.

