CLEVEAND — Andrew Miller is active on the Indians’ roster.

The Indians announced Monday afternoon the left handed pitcher Andrew Miler has been activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Roster move: – LHP Andrew Miller activated from 10-day DL ⏰#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/2NrsQYgt1q — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 10, 2018

Miller was on the 10-day disabled list August 9 through September 9 due to an injury in his left shoulder. Miller had returned August 3 from the 60-day disabled list for right knee inflammation.

**More on the Indians**